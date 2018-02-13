Paul reacts to news that the Astrodome will undergo a $105 million renovation.
Paul thinks the Yankees hype from the media going into the upcoming season is overblown.
In the Nightly News: Astros pitcher Collin McHugh goes to salary arbitration and more.
Paul gives his take on which hated sports figures in the city should be forgiven for their transgressions and which ones shouldn’t.
Paul breaks down the Rockets’ 126-108 win in Minnesota Tuesday night.
People are shooting their shot at Olympic athletes via Tinder, Paul has a cougar experience and more.
In the Last Call: Pornhub comes through for lonely people on Valentines Day and more.