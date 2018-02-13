By John P. Lopez

In spectacular fashion, the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority unveiled plans for a Houston Sports Hall Of Fame last week.

Now, the hard part. After the very fitting inaugural class of Nolan Ryan, Earl Campbell and Hakeem Olajuwon was announced, the possibilities for the Houston Hall seem endless. But they’re not, really. Not if the Sports Authority follow-up the terrific initial class with a bang.

If you’re going do it, go big. Why not fill the Hall with the most deserving names this city has seen in various categories?

If you’re going to build it, give fans a bold array of contributors. Why not put at least five enshrinees from a cross-section of Houston’s sports history? That way, when the doors swing open for the first time, the true pioneers of Houston’s vast sports history would be the first names honored in the Hall.

Five categories seem appropriate. In the decades I have been honored to cover sports in Houston, I couldn’t imagine more deserving inductees than the following:

Athletes

Carl Lewis — The greatest and most-decorated track-and-field Olympian in history. A UH-ex, Lewis also was a pioneer in the sport, bucking the amateur-athlete system, which led to a multi-billion dollar windfall for today’s Olympians.

Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell — The Houston Hall can pull off what the Baseball Hall could not. Induct them both, together. Nothing would be more appropriate for these Astros icons who by themselves were spectacular, but together defined a generation of Astros baseball.

Mary Lou Retton — Before her, USA Gymnastics was a laughingstock. After she captured the nation’s and world’s hearts in 1980, USA Gymnastics became the world’s most dominant force. There was one reason for that happening. Mary Lou.

Dan Pastorini — The Texans may someday win a Super Bowl and this city would explode with passion and love. But never — ever — will there be Luv like there was in the late-1970s. And no one epitomized the Luv Ya Blue era more than Earl Campbell and Dan Pastorini. Earl is in, Dante should be next.

Coaches