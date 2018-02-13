By Garret Heinrich

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astrodome will continue to stand after Harris County Commissioners voted on a $105 million plan to renovate the former home of the Houston Astros and Houston Oilers.

The plan would include raising the Astrodome’s floor to create an underground parking garage as well as creating nine acres of open space and possibly adding office space in the “8th Wonder of the World.”

In 2013 Harris County voters rejected a plan to save the building that opened in 1965 and closed in 2008.

The renovations would add 1,400 parking spaces inside the building.

  1. Michael Poehl says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:53 am

    just plain stupid and a waste of tax dollars…

  2. Paresh Ray says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    I’m glad…Hey John lopez stick to fishing and bragging about your past which you do best. Stay out Houston politics such as the dome…geez….

