By Bryan Carey

Houston has a thriving arts scene. The city is home to one of the largest theatre districts in the nation where plays, dance, orchestra, and live performances run regularly. Traditional artwork is popular as well and Houston area residents have countless ways to enjoy the arts while supporting them financially or otherwise. Here are the best ways to support Houston’s local art scene:

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

800 Bagby St., Suite 400

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 315-2400

www.thehobbycenter.org

Located in downtown Houston in the heart of the theatre district, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is the place to go for live entertainment. Play adaptations, concerts, dance numbers, children’s shows, and so much more can be seen and heard at this downtown landmark. Those who want to support the arts to the fullest might consider the VIP Donor Experience, which includes exclusive access to shows, valet parking, and a philanthropic donation to keep the center functioning strong for future generations. It’s all waiting for you at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, one of the best places in Houston for live performances.

First Saturday Arts Market

540 West 19th St.

Houston, TX 77008

(713) 802-1213

www.firstsaturdayartsmarket.com

Held on the first Saturday of each month, First Saturday Arts Market is the perfect opportunity to browse merchandise from top artists. Each month features a different artist lineup, displaying everything from paintings to photographs to fashion and more. The work is uniquely original and reflective of the Houston area and its vibrant art scene. First Saturday Arts Market presents an excellent means to find the perfect work of art or clothing and to support Houston’s thriving art scene.

Art in the City

3601 West Alabama St.

Houston, TX 77027

(713) 552-0900

www.artinthecity.net

If you want art and want to purchase it any time of the month, then the place to visit is Art in the City. This store contains the largest collection of fine art in the Houston area with paintings, metal works, sculptures, and ceramics. Art in the City sells abstract art, contemporary art, and modern art in most any price range. Retail art shopping was never any easier than a visit to Art in the City, one of the best places in Houston for finding and purchasing interesting works of local art.

Katy Visual Performing Arts Center

2501 South Mason Road

Katy, TX 77450

(281) 829-2787

www.kvpac.org

Those who live in the large, west Houston suburb of Katy have a performing arts place to call their own. It’s the Katy Visual Performing Arts Center and it is a popular place for watching plays and other live performances. Katy Visual Performing Arts Center is also an educational facility, offering acting classes, art instruction, and photography lessons, many of which are tailored to young children. Live performances can be enjoyed one at a time or, if you want to support the local arts scene to the fullest, you can opt to become a season ticket holder and maximize your artistic participation. The shows, the education, and the emphasis on youth make the Katy Visual Performing Arts Center one of the best ways to support local arts.

Houston Society for the Performing Arts

615 Louisiana St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 227-4772

www.spahouston.org

With live performances throughout the year at Jesse H. Jones Hall in downtown Houston, the Houston Society for the Performing Arts is your one stop shop for theatre, dance, and live performances. Guests can select among a wide variety of entertainment options, ranging from orchestra to Broadway musicals to performances from popular magicians. Children and family are important at the Houston Society for the Performing Arts and its Family Fun Series is perfect for families who want to focus on youth appropriate entertainment. The Houston Society for the Performing Arts has been a hallmark of the Houston art scene since 1966 and it is one of the best ways to support artistic expression in the Houston area.

