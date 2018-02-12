By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the GMA interview where Johnny Manziel talked about having bipolar disorder, and his attempted NFL comeback.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about some big name baseball free agents who finally signed, and a rumored trade to bring a big bat to the Astros.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss NFL off-season moves, things the Texans should do, and where Malcolm Butler might go.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans upcoming off-season and what they’d like to see the team do.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted get Valentine’s Day advice for the listeners from our fantasy girl Lisa Ann.

 

