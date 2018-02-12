Today on Mad Radio: The Rockets and Astros carrying the city during the football offseason, Clowney’s alleged historic contract, Frank Reich becomes even more of a Houston rival, happiness and greatness, athlete power, the pursuit of LeBron and more.

Mad Radio discusses the other sports carrying the city during the football offseason, the Rockets as a team and chances of winning a title and Seth’s flu scare.

Mad Radio reacts to Frank Reich being named coach of the Indianapolis Colts and if it’s actually worse than if Josh McDaniels had accepted the job.

Mad Radio reacts to the ongoing rumblings that J.D. Clowney could be on his way to a record-setting contract and other rumblings around the NFL.

Mike and Seth discuss the moves in the AFC South during the short offseason including the hiringof Brian Gaine, Frank Reich, Mike Vrabel and extension of Bill O’Brien and which ones could be a total disaster.

Mad Radio discusses the power of LeBron and big-name athletes, the Rockets dealing and pursuit of LeBron after the playoffs.

Mike and Seth discuss moves the Texans have made under the radar that not many people are talking about and how significant they could be.

Which former retired Texan would you add to the current roster? Mad Radio discusses the hypothetical, which leads to Mike questioning the function of his brain.

Texans tight end CJ Fiedorowitz is contemplating retirement and DeAndre Hopkins wants Jimmy Graham to be a Texan. Mad Radio reacts to the rumors that would significantly impact the tight end position.

Mad Takes 2/12: Less Sex, Tipping Takeout Rules And More