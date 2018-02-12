After the recent acquisitions of key players via buyouts, Paul thinks this Rockets team is potentially the most talented it’s been in years.

In the Nightly News: The Colts hire Frank Reich as head coach, the Texans coaching staff is finalized and more.

Paul wonders if Johnny Manziel’s attempted comeback is legit.

Paul needs advice for a Valentine’s Day date and gives his take on the Winter Olympics.

Paul reacts to former Patriots offensive tackle Lane Johnson calling the team “a fear-based organization.”

The robot takeover is imminent, casting for the new Joker origin film and more.

In the Last Call: Paul shares Charles Barkley’s disdain for the midwest, Paul is a little disappointed the Astros didn’t go all-in during the offseason and more.

