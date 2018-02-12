The Houston Texans on the field will undoubtedly look different in 2018 compared to 2017. They will also look different on the sideline with many coaching moves the team has made. Coaches out include; Defensive Coordinator Mike Vrabel, special teams coach Larry Izzo, assistant special teams coach Doug Colman, secondary coach John Butler and running backs coach Charles London.
Romeo Crennel reprises his role of Defensive Coordinator while remaining the assistant head coach. Other additions to the Texans coaching staff include; special teams coach Brad Seely, running backs coach Danny Barrett, assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith and senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach John Pagano.
Below is a look at each coach and their title:
|Name
|Title
|Romeo Crennel
|Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator
|Brad Seely
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Danny Barrett
|Running Backs
|Mike Devlin
|Offensive Line
|Tim Kelly
|Tight Ends
|Bobby King
|Inside Linebackers
|Will Lawing
|Offensive Assistant / Offensive Line
|D’Anton Lynn
|Assistant Secondary
|Anthony Midget
|Secondary
|Matt O’Donnell
|Defensive Quality Control
|John Pagano
|Senior Defensive Assistant / Outside Linebackers
|John Perry
|Wide Receivers
|Luke Richesson
|Senior Director of Sports Performance
|Sean Ryan
|Quarterbacks
|Tracy Smith
|Assistant Special Teams
|Anthony Weaver
|Defensive Line
|Wes Welker
|Offensive / Special Teams Assistant