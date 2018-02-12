The Houston Texans on the field will undoubtedly look different in 2018 compared to 2017.  They will also look different on the sideline with many coaching moves the team has made.  Coaches out include; Defensive Coordinator Mike Vrabel, special teams coach Larry Izzo, assistant special teams coach Doug Colman, secondary coach John Butler and running backs coach Charles London.

Romeo Crennel reprises his role of Defensive Coordinator while remaining the assistant head coach.  Other additions to the Texans coaching staff include; special teams coach Brad Seely, running backs coach Danny Barrett, assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith and senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach John Pagano.

Below is a look at each coach and their title:

Name Title
Romeo Crennel Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator
Brad Seely Special Teams Coordinator
Danny Barrett Running Backs
Mike Devlin Offensive Line
Tim Kelly Tight Ends
Bobby King Inside Linebackers
Will Lawing Offensive Assistant / Offensive Line
D’Anton Lynn Assistant Secondary
Anthony Midget Secondary
Matt O’Donnell Defensive Quality Control
John Pagano Senior Defensive Assistant / Outside Linebackers
John Perry Wide Receivers
Luke Richesson Senior Director of Sports Performance
Sean Ryan Quarterbacks
Tracy Smith Assistant Special Teams
Anthony Weaver Defensive Line
Wes Welker Offensive / Special Teams Assistant
