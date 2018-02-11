HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Rockets didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline this week, but that isn’t stopping Darryl Morey from adding assets to his team fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference. Reports have the Rockets signing bought out free agents Brandon Wright and Joe Johnson once both clear waivers.

Johnson was bought out by the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and the 36-year-old committed to signing with the Rockets after he clears waivers on Monday. Wright was also bought out from his contract by the Memphis Grizzlies will join Houston after he clears waivers according to ESPN.com.

The Rockets made no trades this season, but the additions of Johnson and Wright will be their third additions to the team via free agent signings. Gerald Green signed with the team earlier this season and is averaging 13.9 points a game since joining the club.

Houston sit in second place in the Western Conference at 41-13 just behind the Golden State Warriors 43-13 record.

Johnson was acquired by Sacramento in a deal with the Jazz at the NBA Trade Deadline.