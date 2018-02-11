The Rockets win streak is now up to eight games, following a 104-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night at Toyota Center.

The win improves to Rockets to 42-13 and keeps them even in the loss column with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

P.J. Tucker started the game by knocking down a 3-pointer, but Dallas scored the next four points to take the lead, but after Clint Capela made a pair of free throws the Rockets never trailed again.

Houston held the Mavericks to less than 35 percent shooting in the first quarter to take a 27-19 lead, but Dallas scored 13 second chance points as part of a 36-point second quarter and were within two at the break.

James Harden and Doug McDermott traded triples to begin the second half, but Harden’s second three of the quarter capped an 8-2 mini-spurt to grow the Rockets lead to eight. Maxi Kleber’s alleyoop with 3:03 left in the quarter brought Dallas within five, but Houston closed the period on an 11-4 run that was topped off by Eric Gordon’s three with 3.6 second left.

The Rockets took control in the fourth quarter, and led by as many as 16, though Yogi Ferrell scored the game’s next seven points, but the game’s final deficit was the closest the Mavs could get as they fall to 18-39.

Harden led the Rockets with 27 points. He shot just 6-of-19 from the field, but after missing his first free throw attempt of the night, he knocked down his final 11.

Chris Paul added 23 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, while Clint Capela gave the Rockets 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Ferrell led Dallas with 20 points, while Powell added an 18 point, 12 rebound night.

Dennis Smith Jr. chipped in 16 points and 11 assists.

The Rockets will look to push their win streak to nine games Monday in Minnesota.