Today on Mad Radio: Houston as a sports town, Seth meets Brian Gaine, NBA and NFL chaotic Thursday, Worst Take of the Week, Landry Likes, an endorsement for O’Brien and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the first Houston sports awards, the game of dating, Mike’s mindset and Seth’s TV showing.

Seth Payne met Texans GM Brian Gaine Yesterday and Landry Locker thinks if the Texans were the Oilers that Houston would be one of the rowdiest football towns in the country.

Mad Radio reacts to Tom Brady’s alleged hissy fit and Jason Kelce’s elite mic work at the podium during the Super Bowl parade.

Mad Radio reacts to all of the national chaos that went on in the NBA and NFL Thursday including the NBA trade deadline, LeBron Drama, Jimmy G’s record-setting deal and more.

Bill O’Brien got a ringing endorsement from Jonathan Joseph and Landry Locker Power Ranks Mad Radio’s worst guests at Radio Row.

Landry Locker wins worst take of the week for his opinion on the most popular Super Bowl commericial of the year and Seth makes a 610 acceptance speech.

Mad Radio discusses the good and bad of crawfish, the MLB’s new philosophy and what’s going on in Houston this weekend.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss the Eagles culture and what the Texans lack that the champs have.

Stuff Landry Likes 2/9 And Wade Smith’s Frustration With Belichick