HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The final announcement at the inaugural Houston Sports Awards on Thursday Night wasn’t something for just one athlete or coach, but something for the entire city of Houston. The announcement that the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will be creating a Houston Sports Hall Of Fame. A brick and mortar site to be located downtown will honor the great history of Houston sports.
The inaugural class will be three of the greatest members of Houston sports, the 34s: Nolan Ryan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Earl Campbell.
The hall of fame will include a walk of fame on the Green Street promenade that will lead to the actual Hall of Fame.
More information when it comes out.