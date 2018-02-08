By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick about his recovery from injury, a career season hitting last year, living up to the pressure of defending their championship, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the NBA trade deadline which was highlighted by moves made by the Lakers and Cavaliers, and which didn’t see the Rockets add anyone.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with our fantasy girl Lisa Ann to get Valentine’s Day advice for the listeners.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories included a fight over cereal in Alabama.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Astros legend and MLB Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan live from the Houston Sports Awards.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Houston sports legends Hakeem Olajuwon and George Foreman from the Houston Sports Awards.

 

