Today on Mad Radio: Marc Vandermeer’s weekly visit, Astros new slogan, Cushing’s bad friend, Screw Em, Herm Edwards is a TrainWreck, Paul Gallant shows off his talent, the best No. 34 in Houston sports history, WT nominees, Belichick’s promise and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the Indianapolis claiming the Patriots as their rival despite the fact they’re in a chaotic situation and shuffling for a head coach.

Brian Cushing spoke out about his radio buddy yesterday, but his radio buddy didn’t back down. Mad Radio reacts and then discusses other local topics including the Rockets, Greg Ward and the trade of Russell Wilson.

Mad Radio reacts to the biggest disaster in college football, Herm Edwards and his recruiting presser in which he compares the NFL Draft to recruiting 764 times. Plus, Mike’s three big Rockets takes courtesy of Calvin Murphy.

Mad Radio discusses tonight’s Houston Sports Awards and who the best No. 34 of All Time is. Plus, what the best moment of the year in Houston was.

Mad Radio reacts to Bill Belichick’s latest strange promise, hair bands and the stuff going on locally in the world of sports.

Mad Radio listens to Paul Gallant’s awesome parody song about Texas native Nick Foles, the new stuff going on for the Astros this season and a confusing or rarely interesting tease.

Marc Vandermeer joins Mad Radio and has a theory about the NFL’s evil empire and the AFC South.

Marc Vandermeer is mad at Seth Payne because he has forced him to do the unthinkable, defend the hated Jaguars.

Screw Em 2/8

Worst Take Of The Nominees Week 2/8: Melts On JT And Irsay, Landry On Commercials And McClain On BATB