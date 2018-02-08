HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — With just over a month until the start of free agency, cornerback remains one of the biggest areas of need for the Houston Texans.

Johnathan Joseph says he wants to be back with the team next season, and to finish his career here.

“Houston is always my home, will always be my home, however that goes in free agency,” Joseph said Thursday, as he and his foundation helped piece back together a Bear Creek neighborhood still reeling from Hurricane Harvey. “That’s just business, nothing personal. But at the end of the day, hopefully it’s here, because i’d love to be here, finish my career here and continue to chase a championship with those guys.”

Joseph, 33, signed with the Texans in 2010, in a free agent class that included Nnamdi Asomugha. It’s a tricky position to project, with busts like Byron Maxwell and Vernon Hargreaves underscoring just how impressive Joseph’s impact was.

But between his age, injury history, the number of holes on the roster and potential alternatives like Malcolm Butler and Aqib Talib, it’s no sure thing that Joseph will be back.

“My resume speaks for itself over the years,” he said. “I’m just looking for a place that — I want to be wanted, a place that I can call home. same type of environment that I had here the last couple of years. When you play with your brothers, and you have that connection — there’s nothing like that connection.”

He and his people haven’t had contact with the team, Joseph said.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Eventually in the next couple weeks, there’s no way around it. Free agency will be here. so I think something will get done if both sides want to get something done.”

Joseph said he’s not sure how much longer he’ll be able to play, but if healthy, still thinks he can perform at a high level.

“I just take it a year at a time,” he said. “I don’t want to put a time table on it, because every year’s different. One year, you may be having your best year, your body may be totally fine, then the next year, you may have a couple of injuries where you re think things. So I just take it a year at a time. So long i’m out there to perform and contribute in some form or fashion, I still think I can get the job done.”

One reason Joseph wants to be back, Joseph said, is the direction of the franchise, with new general manager Brian Gaine.