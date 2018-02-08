By Brian McDonald
Episode 28 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.

On This Week’s Show:

2:17 – The Miz signs an extension with WWE.
7:03 – Last Elimination Chamber spot.
9:32 – RAW reaction continues, Alexa Bliss with a fire promo.
11:05 – Asuka vs Nia Jax already?
14:09 – What’s next in tag division after Jason Jordan injury.
15:37 – SmackDown reaction, what’s up with the top 10?
20:54 – We shoot on Mega as they put us “Under Siege.”
24:54 – Kyle still likes 205 Live for some reason.

