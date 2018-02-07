By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:all due respect, bill belichick, Bill O'Brien, Brian Cushing, chris paul, Cleveland Cavaliers, damn straight advice, Ferrall On The Bench, Houston Oilers, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, James Harden, josh mcdaniels, Lebron James, New England Patriots, NFL Hall of Fame, rich lord, robert brazile, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, TriStar Collectors show, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Josh McDaniels changing his mind and rejecting the Colts to return to New England.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about CBS Radio host Scott Ferrall claiming on his show that Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has a problem with Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

 

Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds help out listeners on the text line every week during Damn Straight Advice with help in love, work, and life in general.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the possibility of LeBron James joining the Rockets, and how the chemistry and meshing of egos could work.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, who did stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a Florida man who gave his drivers license to a manager of a bank he was robbing. Genius!

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Oilers legend and new NFL Hall of Fame inductee, “Dr. Doom” Robert Brazile thanks to our friends at TriStar.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen