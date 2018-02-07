Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Josh McDaniels changing his mind and rejecting the Colts to return to New England.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about CBS Radio host Scott Ferrall claiming on his show that Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has a problem with Texans coach Bill O’Brien.
Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds help out listeners on the text line every week during Damn Straight Advice with help in love, work, and life in general.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the possibility of LeBron James joining the Rockets, and how the chemistry and meshing of egos could work.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, who did stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a Florida man who gave his drivers license to a manager of a bank he was robbing. Genius!
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Oilers legend and new NFL Hall of Fame inductee, “Dr. Doom” Robert Brazile thanks to our friends at TriStar.