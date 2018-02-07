Today on Mad Radio: Chaos within the AFC South in Indy, Brian Cushing allegedly dislikes Bill O’Brien, John McClain’s weekly visit, ask him anything, the five worst Houston sports opinions of 2017 according to Landry Locker, Rockets interesting final stretch and much more.

Mad Radio reacts to Josh McDaniels leaving the Colts out to dry and how Seth Payne saw this coming. However, are the Colts really in that bad of shape? Mike Meltser doesn’t think so.

Brian Cushing, despite the good things Bill O’Brien has had to say about him during his troubled times, has an issue with the Texans head coach according to his national radio host buddy. Mad Radio reacts.

The Astros made more money during their championship than the Eagles and Mad Radio discusses if they’ve ever backed out of a job like Josh McDaniels which leads to a strange, creepy tale from Landry.

Which coach would be the biggest threat to the Texans in Indy? Mad Radio discusses the possibilities and the current state of what was the class of the AFC three short years ago.

John McClain joins Mad Radio to discuss the Josh McDaniels fallout, Brian Cushing’s buddy saying he hates Bill O’Brien and more.

John McClain takes Mad Radio inside the Hall Of Fame process and how Dr. Doom finally got in and more.

Mad Takes 2/7: Gronk’s 911 Call, Obnoxious PA, Mic’d Up And More With John McClain