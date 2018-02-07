HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans had trouble in their secondary in 2017 and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has taken to social media to make a statement about who he’d like to see come in during the offseason. Hopkins has twice since the completion of Super Bowl LII sent out posts campaigning for New England Patriots soon to be unrestricted free agent Malcolm Butler.

👍

A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on

Butler didn’t play in the Super Bowl for the Patriots defense despite playing 97% of snaps on defense in the AFC Championship game. The Texans currently have five cornerbacks under contract for 2018. Johnathan Joseph is however scheduled to be a free agent when the new league year begins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen