HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans had trouble in their secondary in 2017 and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has taken to social media to make a statement about who he’d like to see come in during the offseason. Hopkins has twice since the completion of Super Bowl LII sent out posts campaigning for New England Patriots soon to be unrestricted free agent Malcolm Butler.

👍 A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

Wusup @Mac_BZ we got a place for you in Houston — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 5, 2018

Butler didn’t play in the Super Bowl for the Patriots defense despite playing 97% of snaps on defense in the AFC Championship game. The Texans currently have five cornerbacks under contract for 2018. Johnathan Joseph is however scheduled to be a free agent when the new league year begins.