UPDATE: Scott Ferrall has added to Cushing’s thoughts on the Texans via twitter.

Of course he’ll deny it. There’s a lot of money involved https://t.co/Dps1Gog6bu — Scott Ferrall (@ScottFerrall) February 7, 2018

Ask him if they (Texans) want all their signing bonus money back from him after they do him. The last yr for him there was a nightmare. He wants to come home ! Simple as that. They’ll screw him. Count on it. He (CUSH) deserves better https://t.co/Dps1Gog6bu — Scott Ferrall (@ScottFerrall) February 7, 2018

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Brian Cushing took to Twitter to deny reports from CBS Sports Radio’s Scott Ferrall that the linebacker does not like Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

On his nationally syndicated show, Ferrall On The Bench which airs on SportsRadio 610 from 11p-1am every weeknight, the host said Tuesday night that he talked with Cushing who has told him not great things about O’Brien.

“My boy plays for (O’Brien), you know Cush,” Ferrall said. “Let’s just say, I don’t want to put anything on him, let’s just say I’ve had conversations with him that haven’t been very pleasant regarding the head coach down there.”

On Wednesday SportsRadio 610 sent out a tweet teasing a segment on Mad Radio with Mike Meltser and Seth Payne where they were going to play the comments from Ferrall which also questioned why O’Brien go his recent 5-year extension.

Plus, according to a popular national personality Brian Cushing isn’t a fan of #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Substance or irresponsible rumors? Mad Radio will react. https://t.co/aUEAYF2Pi3 — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) February 7, 2018

Four hours after the tweet was sent out Cushing replied on Twitter to our station’s tweet.

Zero truth to that. Always liked and respected OB and always will. If you guys have questions just call me, thanks! — Brian Cushing (@briancushing56) February 7, 2018

SportsRadio 610 did try to give Cushing a call to a number we believe to be his, but we have yet to hear back from the linebacker.

Cushing is entering the final two seasons of his contract, but many expect him to be cut as it would save the Texans $7.6M this year and $9.5M off the 2019 salary cap. Cushing was suspended for a second time for PED use during the 2017 season and missed ten games before returning late in the season. It is not known what Cushing will do next year, but there was a hint on his Twitter feed.

On Tuesday, Cushing retweeted a tweet from a High School running back Rahmir Johnson in his native New Jersey that implied Cushing was being considered for the head coaching position at Bergen Catholic High School.

Wow for a legend like @briancushing56 to be consider among others to be the next head coach for bergen catholic is pretty thrilling 😱 — Rahmir Johnson⚡️ (@rahmir_johnson) February 6, 2018

The previous head coach at Bergen Catholic, Nunzio Campanile, was recently hired by Rutgers University as their new Running Backs coach.