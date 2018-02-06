By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:30 for 30, all due respect, bill belichick, bill parcells, david anderson, DeAndre Hopkins, espn 30 for 30, George Springer, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Jose Altuve, ken rodgers, Lisa Ann, New England Patriots, NFL Films, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, Valentines Day Date Ideas, Valentines Day gift ideas, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the decision by Bill Belichick to bench Malcolm Butler for the Super Bowl, and guess at reasons why it might have happened.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former Texans receiver David Anderson every week.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the Astros giving World Series MVP George Springer a new contract, and how they should take care of Jose Altuve next.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins recruiting free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler through social media.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Stories today include a man who showed up to a DUI meeting while drunk.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted get Valentine’s Day advice from our fantasy expert Lisa Ann.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Ken Rodgers from NFL Films about the ESPN 30 for 30 he directed, called “The Two Bills.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen