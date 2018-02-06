Today on Mad Radio: Gambling Billy O’Brien, raging strategies, the five most exciting non-Texans things that will happen before the 2018 season, Astros making moves, Rockets rolling, TrainWreck Tuesday and more.

Mike Meltser hopes that Bill O’Brien was watching Doug Pederson take his coaching hero Bill Belichick to the wood shed Sunday and will adjust his coaching style accordingly. Plus, what would O’Brien’s nickname be if he started being an aggressive coach?

Mad Radio looks at the love the Texans are getting heading into 2018, is it too much? Plus, Landry Locker decides what Bill O’Brien’s nickname should be if he starts rolling the dice more, Big Willy Billy.

Five glorious things that will happen in Houston sports before the Texans 2018 season not involving the Texans provided by Landry Locker.

Mad Radio breaks down all of the things that have been shown and reported on the streets of Philly since they won the Super Bowl, which activities they approve of and the raging activities they approve of.

TrainWreck Tuesday 2/6: Police Sound, Patriots Heartbreak And More

Mad Radio reacts to way too early predictions about the AFC South and the Texans when Deshaun Watson returns.

Mad Takes 2/6: Dallas Underground, Cocky Football Players And More