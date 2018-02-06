Paul reacts to the news of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly rejecting the Colts’ head coaching job.
Continued reaction to the Josh McDaniels news.
Josh McDaniels turning down the Colts head coach job inspires Paul to ask what’s the fastest listeners have quit a job and why.
Paul discusses the reported internal drama surrounding the freefalling Cleveland Cavaliers team.
A caller attempts to compare Tom Brady to LeBron James and Paul breaks down the Rockets’ 123-113 win over the Nets.
Paul gets teary-eyed reading a motivational quote from Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
Eagles fans are being too hard on Tom Brady’s wife and more.
Paul reacts to calls for the Houston Oilers history to return to Houston, new Star Wars movies and more.