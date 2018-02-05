By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show reacting to Super Bowl 52, focusing mostly on the mistakes made by the Patriots and Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Malcolm Butler.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed the gutsy playcalling by Doug Pederson and the Eagles during the Super Bowl.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets winning by over 30 points on the road at Cleveland from over the weekend.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Ted, and Rich mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Today their jokes focus on football with it being the day after the Super Bowl.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the odds that have already been released on next year’s Super Bowl champion.

 

