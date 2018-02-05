Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to Super Bowl 52, Malcolm Butler as a Texans target, uncertainty in New England, Mike’s glory, chaos in the Philly streets and Landry Locker’s five biggest lessons the Texans can learn from the Patriots.

Mad Radio reacts to one of the most eventful Super Bowls of all time and the drama surrounding it.

Mad Radio reacts to Doug Pederson’s coaching clinic during the 2017 season, Rob Gronkowski’s uncertainty about his future and what it all means locally.

Malcolm Butler looks to be on his way out of New England, but will the Texans make a push? Mad Radio discusses that and much more including potentially the worst take of all time.

Mike Meltser lists three things people can learn from the Eagles and basks in the heartbreak of the Patriots.

Mad Radio takes a look at the emotional player and coach reactions of Super Bowl 52 including the difference in Travis Kelce, a target of comic relief on Mad Radio and his Super Bowl champion brother.

Mad Radio discusses the position of backup quarterback in the NFL and why the Texans need an established backup next season rather than a guy like Tom Savage.

Mad Takes 2-5: Dr Doom, Hell In Philly, Ken Giles Wins And More

Texans can learn five things from the World Champion Eagles, Landry Locker lists the five.

MeltsDown: Justin Timberlake’s Performance, Strange Giants Commercials And Weird SB Happenings