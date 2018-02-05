Paul reacts to the Eagles’ 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots and the important difference of coaching.
Paul breaks down the questionable benching of Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and whether it affected the outcome.
In the Nightly News: The Rockets trounce the Cavaliers, Astros star George Springer gets a new deal and more.
Paul weighs the Super Bowl MVP’s options going into next season.
After the Super Bowl, Paul has had it with the debate over what is/isn’t a catch.
After the rowdy Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia Sunday night, Paul wonders how Houston would react if the Texans won.
Paul’s final Super Bowl LII thoughts and more.