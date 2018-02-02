During the latest episode of Tom Brady’s Facebook show “Tom vs. Time” there is a moment that set the internet ablaze on Thursday night when Brady had a long kiss on the mouth with his 11-year-old son.

why is literally everyone on twitter not talking about this rn this i what this website was explicitly built for https://t.co/MAgeju22Vk pic.twitter.com/FSfkcC5K9H — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 1, 2018

The video of the kiss shows Brady ask for a kiss when his son asks to check his fantasy team. Brady tells his son, “that was a peck” and his son comes back for a longer kiss and most of twitter freaked out.

I love Brady. But man… That video of him kissing his grown ass kid for 6 seconds long is mad disturbing. Obviously not meant in any sexual way at all, but the length of the kiss is so awkward. — Fitzroy (@ManOfEveryHour) February 2, 2018

i just watched Tom Brady kiss his son on the lips, and now I have 7 days to show another person or else i will die. — alex (@alex_abads) February 1, 2018

That video of Tom Brady kissing his son makes me feel so uncomfortable. If he’s gotta wipe his mouth off after a kiss, that’s a little too much. — Sarah Washatka (@SarahJoBlomberg) February 2, 2018

Honestly Tom Brady giving his son a kiss doesn’t make me that uncomfortable, doing it while being v i g o r o u s l y massaged is what makes it weird — pats 16-3 (@ericodlum51) February 2, 2018

Some of the fans didn’t see it that weird or would be totally okay kissing Tom Brady that long.

The entire newsroom is discussing whether Tom Brady's kiss with his son is too long. They all say yes. I say … #Thursdaygifparty @WCPO pic.twitter.com/EK2znYC6Es — Kathrine Nero (@NeroWCPO) February 1, 2018

Find someone to kiss you the way Tom Brady kisses his son — Joe Roberts (@71JRob) February 2, 2018