During the latest episode of Tom Brady’s Facebook show “Tom vs. Time” there is a moment that set the internet ablaze on Thursday night when Brady had a long kiss on the mouth with his 11-year-old son.

The video of the kiss shows Brady ask for a kiss when his son asks to check his fantasy team. Brady tells his son, “that was a peck” and his son comes back for a longer kiss and most of twitter freaked out.

Some of the fans didn’t see it that weird or would be totally okay kissing Tom Brady that long.

 

 

