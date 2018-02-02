LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted visit with Ted’s former teammate Joe Andruzzi for two segments LIVE from Radio Row.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the Rockets win over the Spurs, and the MVP odds for James Harden.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com about the lines and prop bets for Super Bowl 52.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with TNT/Westwood One play-by-play extraordinaire Kevin Harlan LIVE from Radio Row.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted were joined by comedian Craig Gass, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who do stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories include a fight over BBQ sauce at the Waffle House.

 

