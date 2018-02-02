Last day of Radio Row & John Lopez recap his ice fishing trip in Minnesota
Green Bay RB’s Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams joined the show live from Radio Row
Current Chiefs and former QB of Texas Tech Patrick Mahomes and Nic Shimonek joined the show live from radio row
What’s Trending: Ted Johnson did what in his sleep? Garret the web guy shares a funny story about Teddy J, and these Jeopardy folks don’t know anything about football.
18 time Baseball All-Star and Hall of Famer Rod Carew joined the show live from Radio Row
Former Colts WR and current NFL Analyst Reggie Wayne joined the show live from Radio Row
Texans QB Taylor Heinecke joined the show today live from Radio Row
