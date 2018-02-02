Paul wonders how far the Texans are from being a legit Super Bowl contender.
Paul continues a discussion on his least favorite Houston athletes on an Ask Gallant Anything Friday.
In the Nightly News: The Eagles might be cheating and more.
An ESPN push of a recent Russell Westbrook performance makes Paul question whether there really is an anti-James Harden MVP agenda among national media.
Paul thinks the Vikings may be in a tough spot regarding their quarterbacks.
Paul wonders if footage of Tom Brady kissing his son on the mouth is a big deal.
A play-by-play call of a drunken attempted truck theft and more.
Paul breaks down all the sports action worth watching this weekend.
Paul’s final pre-Super Bowl thoughts and more.