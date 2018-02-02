LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – There has been speculation that LeBron James will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after this season when he becomes a free agent. Houston is a team that has been rumored as a landing spot for the NBA’s best player. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked on Sports Illustrated Now why James should come to Houston.

Watson touted the future of all Houston sports and what LeBron could do with James Harden and company.

“What we’re going to do on the Football field in the next couple years,” Watson said. “What the baseball teams going to do, the Astros what they just did, and what the Houston Rockets are going to continue to do. It’s a city that is made for greatness and he should come and win some Championships.”

The Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record.

