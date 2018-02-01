LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:Dan Orlovsky, devon kennard, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jerry Kramer, Justin Forsett, Kyle Turley, Maurice Jones-Drew, Minnesota Vikings, Neil Smith, New York Giants, Radio Row, radio row 2018, radio row SB52, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, trae waynes, Vince Lombardi

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with NFL linebacker Devon Kennard, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Turley, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with former NFL defensive player Neil Smith, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Vikings corner Trae Waynes, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with future NFL Hall of Famer and Packers legend Jerry Kramer, LIVE from Radio Row. Questions include some great stories about his former coach Vince Lombardi.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former Texans running back Justin Forsett, LIVE from Radio Row. Questions include one about his controversial touchdown against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with former Texans quarterback Dan Orlovsky, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen