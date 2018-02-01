LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Edward Gilliard

John and Cody recap yesterday festivities live from Radio Row day 4 in Minnesota

 

Host of the Food Network series Sandwich King and $24 in 24 Jeff Mauro joined the show live from Radio Row

 

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson Former NFL Receiver/Return Specialist joined the show

 

The breakdown of the Texans roster positions and compare them to the Patriots and Eagles

 

Legendary U.S. Goalkeeper & Two Time Olympic Gold Medalist Briana Scurry joined the show live from Radio Row

 

Five-time consensus All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood joined the show live from Radio Row

 

Former NFL QB and current NFL and ESPN Analyst Ron Jaworski joined the show live from Radio Row

 

Pro Football Hall of Fame Receiver Tim Brown joined the show live from Radio Row

 

 

 

