John and Cody recap yesterday festivities live from Radio Row day 4 in Minnesota
Host of the Food Network series Sandwich King and $24 in 24 Jeff Mauro joined the show live from Radio Row
Billy “White Shoes” Johnson Former NFL Receiver/Return Specialist joined the show
The breakdown of the Texans roster positions and compare them to the Patriots and Eagles
Legendary U.S. Goalkeeper & Two Time Olympic Gold Medalist Briana Scurry joined the show live from Radio Row
Five-time consensus All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood joined the show live from Radio Row
Former NFL QB and current NFL and ESPN Analyst Ron Jaworski joined the show live from Radio Row
Pro Football Hall of Fame Receiver Tim Brown joined the show live from Radio Row