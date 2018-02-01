LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Paul questions what else the Rockets can do as a team to improve their chances of beating the Warriors and winning the Western Conference.

Paul lists some understated factors ahead of the Patriots/Eagles Super Bowl matchup.

Paul questions if some fan expectations for the team next season may be a little unrealistic.

In the Nightly News: more NBA trades and a possible LeBron move that could make the entire league lose its mind.

Paul Springsteen performs his song dedicated to the Eagles fanbase.

Paul discusses Tom Brady’s obsessive water drinking and attempts to guess which songs are on his playlist with producer Ryan Rockett.

A bar literally bans “literally,” nerds plot against Black Panther and more.

In the Last Call: Texans talk, Ray Lewis is still dumb and more.

