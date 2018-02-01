LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Brian McDonald
Episode 27 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.

On This Week’s Show:

4:07 – John Cena going over Finn Balor on RAW?
6:03 – RAW reaction continues, who will be in the Elimination Chamber?
12:05 – SmackDown reaction, it’s RUSEV DAY!
14:46 – Where’s Ronda Rousey?
20:30 – New General Manager for 205 Live, can the show be saved?
24:29 – We love the Mixed Match Challenge!

