Episode 27 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.
On This Week’s Show:
4:07 – John Cena going over Finn Balor on RAW?
6:03 – RAW reaction continues, who will be in the Elimination Chamber?
12:05 – SmackDown reaction, it’s RUSEV DAY!
14:46 – Where’s Ronda Rousey?
20:30 – New General Manager for 205 Live, can the show be saved?
24:29 – We love the Mixed Match Challenge!
