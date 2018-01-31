LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:alex smith, all due respect, charles haley, Deshaun Watson, holly robinson peete, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, James Harden, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Melvin Gordon, Radio Row, radio row 2018, radio row minneapolis, radio row SB52, rich lord, rodney peete, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, Washington Redskins, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the big NFL trade that sent quarterback Alex Smith from the Chiefs to the Redskins, and what that means for Kirk Cousins.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who do stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a failed pizza robbery.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about an appearance from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson from MaD Radio eariler. Topics included his rehab from injury, and his public support for Bill O’Brien. Hear from the Texans QB here.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about James Harden’s 60-point triple double in the Rockets victory.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, and his wife actress Holly Robinson-Peete.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted address the elephant in the room, the Radio Row fight involving MaD Radio and our competitor.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen