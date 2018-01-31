Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked to NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the big NFL trade that sent quarterback Alex Smith from the Chiefs to the Redskins, and what that means for Kirk Cousins.
Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who do stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a failed pizza robbery.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about an appearance from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson from MaD Radio eariler. Topics included his rehab from injury, and his public support for Bill O’Brien. Hear from the Texans QB here.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about James Harden’s 60-point triple double in the Rockets victory.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, and his wife actress Holly Robinson-Peete.
Sean, Rich, and Ted address the elephant in the room, the Radio Row fight involving MaD Radio and our competitor.