Steve Mariucci sportscaster and former NFL coach joined In The Loop on Radio Row

Vince Papale former NFL football player and the inspiration for the 2006 movie Invincible joined In The Loop on Radio Row

Greg Jennings former Green Bay wide receiver joined In The Loop on Radio Row

John and Cody weigh in on the Radio Row Drama that went viral on MAD Radio this morning

Steinberg Sports and Entertainment Founder and agent Leigh Steinberg joined In The Loop on Radio Row

What’s Trending: Happy Hue Jackson Day, Rapper Desiigner skips The Grammy’s to attend WWE Royal Rumble, and more.

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber and morning host for CBS Sports Radio with Brandon Tierney, “Tiki & Tierney” joined the show

Hall of Fame and former Rams/Cardinals QB Kurt Warner joined In The Loop on Radio Row

Expert football and basketball handicapper, Lee Sterling joined In The Loop from Radio Row