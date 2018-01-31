LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Paul recaps an incident that went down on MaD Radio earlier this morning and asks the audience if this is what they want in sports radio.

Continued talk on the Radio Row incident with caller input.

Continued talk on the Radio Row incident with caller input.

Paul thinks this underrated element could be the biggest variable in the Super Bowl.

Paul reacts to flattering comments regarding Deshaun Watson from ex-NFL players and current players.

Human Ubers apparently exist and more.

In the Last Call: Paul thinks fictional character statues are corny and more.

