BLOOMINGTON, MN (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was on Radio Row in the Mall of America on Wednesday and he stopped by with Mad Radio’s Mike Meltser and Seth Payne to talk about his rehab, relationship with head coach Bill O’Brien and keeping up with his wide receivers (Full interview above).

Watson who tore his ACL before the Texans week 9 game against the Colts is working to get back for the 2018 season.

“I feel really really good,” Watson told Mad Radio about his injured knee and the rehab process. “I’m on track, ahead of schedule.”

It’s been three months since the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had surgery on his knee and it’s typically a 12-month recovery process.

Watson doesn’t know when he will be back exactly.

“There isn’t really a set (date),” Watson said of his return. “It’s just trying to get me fully healthy before the season.”

Watson did talk about possibly being able to work at the Texans OTAs.

“The more reps I can get during the summer during OTAs during training camp is going to be helpful,” Watson said. “OTAs is the main focus right now.”

Watson threw 18 touchdowns in his 7 games for the Texans before going out to injury. He executed O’Brien’s offense better than any of the other quarterbacks to run it in the head coach’s first four years in Houston, and the bond between the two showed when Watson spoke out after the season about keeping O’Brien around when rumors of him leaving surfaced.

“I knew that something special could come out of this,” Watson said of his support for O’Brien. “I wasn’t just talking for myself, I was talking for all the guys on the team. No one wanted to see OB leave. We knew we had something special.”

O’Brien was given a five-year extension after the season ended.