By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:andy benoit, Brandon Lang, chris rose, D'Onta Foreman, Deshaun Watson, joe laurinaitis, Kara Lynn Joyce, legion of doom, Radio Row, radio row minneapolis, radio row SB52, rich lord, road warrior animal, road warriors, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, WWE

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with NFL Network Host Chris Rose, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Andy Benoit from The MMQB, LIVE from Radio Row. They discussed Deshaun Watson’s rookie year, the Patriots-Eagles matchup, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, Joe Laurinaitis, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with three-time Olympic swimmer Kara Lynn Joyce, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with handicapper Brandon Lang, LIVE from Radio Row in Minnesota.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed a topic brought up by Paul Gallant, which Texans players on the roster are still ascending? The list wasn’t long, need some of that magic Deshaun Watson dust.

 

