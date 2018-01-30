Today on Mad Radio: The most forced Houston local storylines of Super Bowl 52, Peter King on Mike Vrabel, Sage Rosenfels on the Texans and what to do in Minnesota, a big trade in the NBA, Jermichael Finley and more.

Landry Locker takes on the task of forcing 10 Houston angles into the Super Bowl 52 storylines.

Former Texans and Vikings QB Sage Rosenfels joins Mad Radio LIVE from Radio Row to discuss who he’d like to see backup Deshaun Watson, the Texans moving forward and more.

Mad Radio went to the tape to get to the bottom of the latest drama surrounding Tom Brady.

Mad Radio reacts to the ongoing Tom Brady saga and their biggest takes a day into their trip to Super Bowl 52 including a whiny SportsRadio 610 co-worker.

Mad Radio discusses the trade of Blake Griffin and how it impacts the Western Conference and the Rockets.

https://omnystudio.com/p/mad-radio/clips/d22c0e53-299e-4a41-9886-a87800d89e7e

Mad Radio reacts to the latest comments made by Peter King about former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and what makes him so appealing around NFL circles.

Former University of Texas and Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley joins Mad Radio to discuss his brain recovery since his retirement, life after football, his thoughts about the current state of UT football and more.