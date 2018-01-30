LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Edward Gilliard

Day 2 of Radio Row in Minnesota! John and Cody reacted to hardcore Eagles fan Chris “Jonesy” Jones twitter videos with Eagles players, and their recap of last night festivities.

 

Chris Long possible new tattoo of what? And Tom Brady don’t know anything outside of Football

 

John McClain interview Live from Radio Row

 

Former QB Sage Rosenfels Joined the show live from Radio Row

 

Former NFL football free safety, current national television analyst and broadcaster Solomon Wilcots joined the show live on Radio Row

 

John and Cody talk with Jonesy as he recap his media night out during Radio Row

 

NFL Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Orlando Pace joined the show live on Radio Row

 

Texans Defensive End Christian Covington joined the show live from Radio Row

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

