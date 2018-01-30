LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Paul discusses the best way to watch Super Bowl 52 and which team’s fanbase he’d rather watch it with.

Paul reacts to the Tennessee Titans hiring Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator.

In the Nightly News: Paul reacts to audio from Bill O’Brien and Deshaun Watson regarding Watson’s recovery.

Paul presents Bill O’Brien’s annual State of the Texans Address.

Paul reacts to breaking news: The Kansas City Chiefs trade Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

Paul reacts to James Harden’s historic 60 point night vs the Magic Tuesday night.

Paul questions if “bulletin board material” actually has any effect on a team’s motivation.

In the Last Call: Paul is tired of people whining about Spygate, A supermoon is imminent and more.

