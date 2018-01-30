By Bryan Carey

Reducing the stress associated with daily work is a must and everyone seems to have their own, preferred means to wind down at the end of a long day. It could be something as simple as reading or listening to relaxing music, but an often overlooked but highly effective activity to relieve stress is arts and crafts. Too often, crafts are associated with children but adults can benefit as well, and many who take part in artistic endeavours report not only a reduction in stress, but also a newfound discovery of their previously unknown creative talents. Here are the best crafty classes in Houston.

Painting With a Twist

10001 Westheimer Road, Suite 1110

Houston, TX 77042

(713) 364-0581

www.paintingwithatwist.com

Painting can be creative fun all by itself but add some adult beverages to the mix and you reach an entirely new level of enjoyment. This is the idea behind Painting With a Twist. Students learn how to paint from a trained instructor while sipping on their favorite wine, beer, or cocktail in the company of friends and acquaintances. Painting with a Twist is a popular group activity and many will schedule it as part of a birthday, anniversary, or other celebration. You can have your wine and drink it, too, at Painting With a Twist while improving your painting skills, making it a top choice for a craft class.

Art League of Houston

1953 Montrose

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 523-9530

www.artleaguehouston.org

Art League of Houston has been around for nearly five decades, making it one of the oldest art education operatives in the Houston area. The Art League offers art classes and workshops in a wide array of artistic disciplines such as jewelry making, clay moulding, drawing, painting, and more. Attendees at the Art League of Houston often start with a course in basic painting and then sign up for a more specific class in figure drawing or something similar. The variety of craft classes offered places the Art League of Houston in a league all its own and makes it one of the area’s best.

Juggernaut Glass

214 E. 27th St.

Houston, TX 77008

(832) 378-8842

www.juggernautglass.com

If creating art from glass is more your style, then one of the best places to take classes is Juggernaut Glass. Students learn all about the art of glass sculpting and enjoy hands- on experience using a flame torch and other tools. The works of art created at Juggernaut Glass include holiday ornaments, table top displays, and various unique works of three dimensional glass art certain to become the conversation piece at your next gathering. Why craft with the usual paper and paint when you can create a beautiful work of glass art? The glassblowing torch is waiting for you, at Juggernaut Glass.

Ceramics by Tess

402 West Grand Parkway South, Suite 115

Houston, TX 77494

(281) 392-3161

www.ceramicsbytess.com

Another popular place for private parties and celebrations, Ceramics by Tess is all about three dimensional artwork. Located in the west Houston suburb of Katy, Ceramics by Tess offers classroom instruction in clay and ceramic painting, but there is also an emphasis on artwork made with glass. Children’s birthday parties are a common event at Ceramics by Tess where every child leaves with his or her own self- painted ceramic masterpiece. It’s a fun place to get crafty in west Houston, regardless of age.

McCheeks Academy

619 West 9th St.

Houston, TX 77007

(281) 827-8656

www.mccheeksacademy.com

McCheeks Academy is an art studio dedicated to adults and children alike. Grown ups can enjoy such indulgent activities as Ceramics and Champagne or the highly popular Clay and Cabernet, held every Thursday evening. For the youngsters, McCheeks Academy offers clay and craft classes and there are even special after school classes to keep the children busy while mom and dad work. The art class options are limited at McCheeks Academy, but the fun abounds regardless, making it one of the Houston area’s best places to get crafty.

