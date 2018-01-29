The New England Patriots are getting ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday but Monday Morning their Quarterback Tom Brady had some strong words for his weekly hit on WEEI in Boston after one of the hosts on the station (which is owned by Entercom, like SportsRadio 610) called his five-year-old daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

The comment was in reference to the first episode of “Tom vs. Time” which Brady posted on Thursday.

Brady appears on the Kirk & Callahan Show every Monday but during his spot this week he told the duo he would think about appearing on the station anymore after the comments from Alex Reimer, who hosts a different show on the station.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [Reimer’s comments], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.

“I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Brady and the Patriots are in Minneapolis now preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.