LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:2018 royal rumble, a.j. styles, AJ Styles, Asuka, Braun Strowman, brian mcdonald, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, elimination chamber, Finn Balor, heel turn, heel turn podcast, John Cena, Kevin Owens, kyle king, monday night raw, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, royal rumble, Sami Zayn, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, smackdown, smackdown live, sportsradio 610, the heel turn podcast, WWE, WWE Champion, WWE Championship, wwe monday night raw, wwe royal rumble, WWE Smackdown, wwe universal championship

The first ever LIVE Heel Turn Pay-Per-View Special on SportsRadio 610!

Kyle King and Brian McDonald recapped and reacted to the WWE Royal Rumble by talking about the winners of both Rumble matches, Ronda Rousey debuting, the outcomes of both world title matches, and the future booking going into next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen