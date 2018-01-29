The first ever LIVE Heel Turn Pay-Per-View Special on SportsRadio 610!
Kyle King and Brian McDonald recapped and reacted to the WWE Royal Rumble by talking about the winners of both Rumble matches, Ronda Rousey debuting, the outcomes of both world title matches, and the future booking going into next month.
Comments
Brian McDonaldBrian McDonald (AKA B-Mac) produces The Triple Threat with Sean Pendergast, Rich Lord and Ted Johnson M-F 2p-6p. You can harass him on twitter...More from Brian McDonald