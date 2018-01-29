LOW T CENTER WEBCAM - LISTEN NOW - FOLLOW ON TWITTER
By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Peter King from Sports Illustrated and MMQB live from Radio Row in Minneapolis.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Rockets win over the Suns from the weekend, and the injuries the team can’t seem to escape.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about former MMA star Ronda Rousey joining WWE.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with former NFL player and current radio host Ross Tucker LIVE from Radio Row in Minneapolis.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about whether or not the Texans should try to acquire Broncos corner Aquib Talib by trade, or if the veteran is released.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Stories today include fans yelling during the swing of Tiger Woods, and Sean not knowing how auctions work.

 

