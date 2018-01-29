Today on Mad Radio: LIVE from Radio Row at Mall Of America in Minneapolis, Deshaun Watson speaks, overblown storylines, a pulse of the locals on Keenum, Mad Takes gone mad, Mike’s fears and more.

Mad Radio discusses the movement on Bill O’Brien’s coaching staff including a hire they like and a coach they don’t want the staff to lose.

Mad Radio goes through the events that could draw the most overreaction a week from today.

Mad Radio sets the scene of Super Bowl week in Minnesota and their strange living situation for the week. Plus, Mike and Seth discuss the strange travel etiquette of some of the SportsRadio 610 staff.

Mad Radio reacts to the latest Tom Brady drama that surfaced due to his daughter being called a piss ant following a cameo on his reality show.

Mad Radio breaks down the biggest storylines heading into Super Bowl 52 and which ones actually matter. Plus, what will the reaction be if Chris Pederson wins a Super Bowl without Carson Wentz?

Deshaun Watson visited with our own Laura Reynolds over the weekend to discuss his current physical state and more. Mad Radio reacts and analyzes how they feel about Watson heading into the offseason.

Landry Locker was forced to watch 2 hours of local sports coverage yesterday and now feels like he has a strong grasp of what the Minnesota locals think about the Super Bowl, who they are rooting for, Case Keenum and more.

Who could the Texans possibly target in free agency? The team have some glaring needs, but what could they acutally fix with the upcoming free agent class? Seth brings up a group of players that should, and should not, be in Houston next year.

Today’s edition of Mad Takes live from Radio Row gets intense amidst all of the chaos as the guys discuss Johnny Football’s memorabilia slinging, Houston scenery and more.

What is the best storyline in Super Bowl 52 between New England and Philadelphia, the Pro Bowl was last night and no one tackled again, Rockets beat the Suns but Chris Paul sat for most of the fourth quarter.

New England Patriots great and member of the 1980’s All-Decade Team Andre Tippett joined MAD Radio to talk about playing for the Patriots from 1982-1993, the lineman rule changes in 1978, and being a 6th degree black belt.