After the Warriors’ performance vs the Celtics Saturday, Paul thinks the race for the #1 seed in the West is over.

ESPN writer for The Undefeated Marc J. Spears joins to talk Blake Griffin trade to Detroit, LeBron rumors and more.

In the Nightly News: Paul runs down all the Super Bowl LII storylines and more.

Paul questions which Texans players are likely to improve from last season.

Paul discusses what Bill O’Brien needs to improve on leading up to next season.

Paul reacts to the suspension of a Boston radio host for comments regarding Tom Brady’s daughter.

The Brady/radio host controversy makes Paul wonder what’s off limits and what isn’t in today’s media world.

In the Last Call: The NFL catch rule might be unsalvageable, the Balls are taking over Lithuania and more.

Someone messed up Tiger’s shot at the PGA Tour and Paul’s videogame reviews.