HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Dash have resigned forward Kealia Ohai to a new contract the team announced on Monday.

“Kealia is one of our key players and unfortunately she got injured last year. We will make sure that she returns to the field at her best level,” said Dash head coach Vera Pauw. “We are excited to keep her with the squad because she will play an important role on various fronts. She has been here from the beginning and we will do everything we can to make sure she is playing at the high level we know she can and help her raise the bar.”

Ohai has been recovering from a torn ACL she suffered during the 2017 season. In 2016 she was the team leader in goals, finishing second in the league with 11 total for the season.